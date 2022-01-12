Shirley Ann Beckman

April 18, 1927 - December 29, 2021

Shirley was born a few miles outside of Cambridge, Minnesota in her parent's farmhouse. She entered this world as a bright light, giving much joy to her parents and although life during the great depression presented many challenges and struggles, her life played out like a grand adventure. She would often recall memories of her parents working hard on the land clearing trees and using dynamite to remove tree stumps in order to plant crops. She would help her mom pick wild blueberries, plums, raspberries, and Juneberries from the swamps right alongside the bears! The conditions were quite primitive but soon she began her formal education and although she had to walk about a mile to a one-room schoolhouse, she loved school and had wished she could go every day of the week.

The day she joined the 4-H club was the day Shirley discovered her core hobbies and passions in life, for this is where she learned how to bake, cook, and sew. It was at this time that she also started Sunday school at the Presbyterian Church, which she credits as the most positive change in her life. Shirley loved to learn and dreamed of going to college to pursue a degree in Math but the Great Depression caused years of financial struggle and therefore, that dream did not materialize. She did, however, still pursue her love for numbers by working as a bookkeeper for Oys Grocery Store, working her way up to manager by the age of 18. She graduated West High in Minneapolis when she was just 17 and later became a bookkeeper for Janney, Semple, Hill, and co., a hardware store in Minneapolis. This was all before adding machines were used.

At the age of 20, she married Dwaine W. Beckman. As fate would have it, they moved to the undeveloped frontier of the western prairies, where relocating was a constant theme. Their first son, Phil Thomas Beckman, was born in 1951, and shortly after, Wayne Allen Beckman was born in 1952. There were a few years of stability upon settling in Forsyth, Montana where their third son, Dale Brian Beckman, was born in 1955. In 1959, the family moved to Glendive, Montana, where Shirley worked for Mountain Bell Telephone. Her children meant the world to her and she made education a priority for them, encouraging them to explore their interests and to follow their dreams. She introduced them to the Arts, music, literature, drama, and every museum within the reach of their travels. She saved her money to buy a piano and pay for music lessons for the boys and even took the family to the 1964 New York World Fair. Shirley opened her children's eyes to the world so that they might understand the human soul.

Being a very worldly woman, she always valued cultural events. She was on the Board for the Community Concert Association, which brought many renowned performers to the Glendive stage. She was also very active with the American Foreign Service (AFS) in Glendive. In 1968 the family sponsored Jose Antonio Grings, a foreign exchange student from Brazil. Jose was welcomed into the family as a son and a brother. Shirley kept a close connection with Jose, adopting his family as her own, and visited them in Brazil three times. On her trips to Brazil, she also visited other AFS students that had come to Glendive including Edson Valenta, his sister Ramada, Edmundo Victoriano, and Maria Azevedo. Shirley was truly a special person, an old soul with an open heart. She was a friend to everyone, young and old, as her spirit was timeless, having many friends in Glendive whom she gave herself to selflessly. She was always present to listen to others and to offer comfort, whether it was with a few kind words or a beautiful smile.

As Shirley was interested in all the different cultures of the world, travel was a great passion of hers. She took her mother on a trip to Hawaii, a place her mother had always wanted to see. She also took a Bridge playing trip to Alaska where she was able to take a helicopter ride, which was a dream of hers and even landed on a glacier. Another trip she enjoyed was touring several European countries on a river cruise; but the trips her family held dearest were those she made yearly to Washington and theirs to Helena to spend holidays, birthdays, and vacations together. Spending quality time together baking, teaching her granddaughter how to quilt and embroider, playing endless games of Scrabble, and taking the family on countless adventures, including The Lewis and Clark Caverns, Yellowstone National Park, and even a trip to Los Angeles where they visited Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, the new J. Paul Getty Museum, and the San Diego Zoo. She had wished that she had accepted the invitations she had received throughout the years to go to the Antarctic, Spain, Portugal, Thailand, and Iran. However, her ability to travel had become limited because of a serious injury to her back.

Forty-four years ago, on December 22, 1977, she fell from a ladder at work (AT&T) breaking her back. She was told that she may not survive the surgery, nor was there any assurance that she would ever be able to walk again. She always loved life and was determined to overcome the injury. With that mindset, she managed to walk out of the hospital of her own volition.

In the fall of 1983, Shirley accepted a job transfer that took her to Helena, Montana where her mom came to live with her for nine years until her passing in 1996. Helena opened new opportunities and Shirley made friends easily. She had a passion for playing Bridge and she would play as often as possible. She enjoyed winning and she won often! Shirley earned the rank of Ruby Life Master, an accomplishment that enabled her to compete with the best players in the ACBL, who have proven to be among the finest in the world.

In 2005 her back injury inflamed and became quite debilitating. Her son Dale relocated from Santa Fe to Helena to assist her and to share life with her. After receiving proper treatment, she regained her mobility and health and Dale remained with Shirley, helping her for the rest of her life. She was always immensely grateful for his assistance. Very few people knew just how much pain Shirley endured but she refused pain medication to avoid any negative consequences. Somehow, she transcended the pain and remained a very sweet person.

Shirley was an excellent cook, baker, and seamstress. She would bake almost every week, delivering to her friends and stocking up the freezer with treats for her grandkids to indulge in. Everything she made was delicious. She said her secret ingredient was love and it was love that she gave so freely, always unconditional and true. She also expressed her love through quilting; she made beautiful quilts for her family and gave many to orphanages, as well as to Helena's Shodair's Children's Hospital. She gave her support to The Friendship Center in Helena with baked goods for the staff and financial donations to the institution. She also drove her friend's places right up to the time of her passing. With tongue-in-cheek, she joked that she was chauffeuring the elderly.

Shirley was an amazingly beautiful person both inside and out. A gentle, kind, loving, and lovable mother, friend, mentor, and companion. She was an extraordinary person. A rare soul that will be missed beyond what words can say.

Shirley was preceded in death by her father Edwin L. Olson and mother Violet V. Olson.

She is survived by son Phil Beckman and his wife Pouran (Everett, WA) and their children, daughter Mariam and son Omeed.

Also, her son Wayne Beckman and his wife Nancy (Helena, MT) and their children, daughters Michaela, Katie and her husband Cody Cavanaugh, and their son Declan.

Also, by her son Dale Beckman (Helena, MT).

Extended family; Dr. Jose Grings and his wife Helena (Alegrete, Brazil) and their daughters Anelise, Luciane and her husband Ismael Ribeiro, and Christiane and her husband Leonardo Bopp and their daughters Luisa, Joanna, and Antonia.

There will be a celebration of life this spring.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Friendship Center in Helena, Montana.