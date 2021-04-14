Dec. 14, 1953 - April 9, 2021
Sheryl McElravy, 67 of Townsend, MT passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2021 after a 6 year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loving family.
Sheryl was born to Dave H and Dorothy Damm Schledewitz in Williston ND on December 14, 1953. She spent her early years in Culbertson, MT. In January 1967 Sheryl moved with her family to Townsend, MT.
Sheryl graduated from Broadwater County High School in May, 1972 . In the fall of 1971, Sheryl found her future husband Clayton McElravy (classmate) of Townsend. In November of 1972, Sheryl married Clayton and they started their life together, a bond that would last until Sheryl's untimely death.
She started her career at Blue Cross Blue Shield in the fall 1972 and worked until the fall of 1975. In February 1976 the couple moved to Long Beach, CA with the U.S. Navy. In February 1977 in Long Beach CA their daughter Kristelle was born. In the fall of 1978, Sheryl returned to Montana and began a career at Mountain Bell Telephone Company where she worked until her job went to Denver, CO. In January of 1996, Sheryl started work with State of Montana, working at Department of Revenue, Department of Justice and finally with Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. In July of 2010, Sheryl retired from State Government and started a new life which included wintering in Yuma, AZ which she continued until her health brought her home to Montana.
Sheryl loved to travel with Clayton, family and friends. Travels included Disneyland (numerous times), Pittsburgh Steeler football games, Branson, MO, Nashville, TN and Knoxville, TN. Sheryl was an avid quilter and completed many quilts, wall hangings and table runners for family and friends. If she was not quilting, she would find other crafts to keep her mind and hands busy.
Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Dave Schledewitz, Dorothy Schledewitz; father-in-law, Leroy McElravy; mother-in-law, Emma McElravy; sisters-in-law, Carole Bratlien, Susan Mattson and nephew Jeff Mattson.
Sheryl is survived by her husband, Clayton McElravy of Townsend, MT; daughter, Kris (Shane) Schmaus, and their precious granddaughter, Ava Schmaus of Montana City, MT; brother, Clyde (Carol) Schledewitz Montana City, MT; sister, Arliss (Dave) Sakos of Rapid City, SD; brother-in-law, Blair Bratlien of Helena, MT and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Silver Springs Assisted Living, 35 Carroll Dr, Townsend MT 59644.
We would like to give special thanks to Dr Nowak, St Peters Medical Group, Dr Thomas, Bozeman Health, Dr Peterson, Billings Clinic, and the Hospice nurses and staff that helped in a great time of need.
A Memorial Service will be held in Helena at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home this Friday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m. with a Reception to follow.
Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a special memory of Sheryl.
