Sheryl McElravy

Dec. 14, 1953 - April 9, 2021

Sheryl graduated from Broadwater County High School in May, 1972 . In the fall of 1971, Sheryl found her future husband Clayton McElravy (classmate) of Townsend. In November of 1972, Sheryl married Clayton and they started their life together, a bond that would last until Sheryl's untimely death.

She started her career at Blue Cross Blue Shield in the fall 1972 and worked until the fall of 1975. In February 1976 the couple moved to Long Beach, CA with the U.S. Navy. In February 1977 in Long Beach CA their daughter Kristelle was born. In the fall of 1978, Sheryl returned to Montana and began a career at Mountain Bell Telephone Company where she worked until her job went to Denver, CO. In January of 1996, Sheryl started work with State of Montana, working at Department of Revenue, Department of Justice and finally with Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. In July of 2010, Sheryl retired from State Government and started a new life which included wintering in Yuma, AZ which she continued until her health brought her home to Montana.