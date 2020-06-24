Sherrill, Rufus
0 comments

Sherrill, Rufus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sherrill, Rufus

Rufus Sherrill 

The passing of Rufus Sherrill was untimely. Rufus was a good man, a loving son, brother, uncle and father. He left behind his children: son Reilly, daughter Elliot, and daughter Adelaide. He was the son of Wayne and Rachael Sherrill, brother to Jared Sherrill, Rachael (chelle) Sherrill, Miriam Sherrill, Jesse Sherrill and Malinda Sherrill. His time on the earth was short but leaves behind many memories. He will be greatly missed and always loved. Rest in peace. Service will be at the Blackfoot Valley Church in Lincoln mt at 2 pm. Potluck luncheon after the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Rufus Sherrill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News