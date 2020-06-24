Sherrill, Rufus

The passing of Rufus Sherrill was untimely. Rufus was a good man, a loving son, brother, uncle and father. He left behind his children: son Reilly, daughter Elliot, and daughter Adelaide. He was the son of Wayne and Rachael Sherrill, brother to Jared Sherrill, Rachael (chelle) Sherrill, Miriam Sherrill, Jesse Sherrill and Malinda Sherrill. His time on the earth was short but leaves behind many memories. He will be greatly missed and always loved. Rest in peace. Service will be at the Blackfoot Valley Church in Lincoln mt at 2 pm. Potluck luncheon after the service.