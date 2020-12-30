Sharroll Anderson

Feb. 21, 1941 - Dec. 26, 2020

Our loving, precious, most beautiful angel sailed into the open arms of our Heavenly Father, Saturday, December 26, 2020 surrounded by her most prized treasure, her children, Vicki, Ronna and Jeff (Kammy, Jeff's wife) by her side. They were her pride and joy.

Sharroll was born on February 21, 1941 in Champion, Missouri to Elmer and Janie Hicks. She married Lyman Anderson in June of 1962. She was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker.

Sharroll was referred to by all who knew her as the kindest, humble and most giving woman in the world. 100% selfless and devoted. Sharroll saw the best in everyone that crossed her path. Never to say or think discouraging cruel words.

Sharroll loved to watch her favorite show, Family Feud for hours and hours. Material things or money meant nothing to Sharroll. What impressed Sharroll was love, sharing. Caring and kindness. There are no words to describe the sadness in our hearts today; that will never go away.

Sharroll was truly amazing and will be missed each and every day. Sharroll's favorite words were “I Love You”. We will love her now and forever.