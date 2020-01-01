Sharp, Shelley Gay

Nov. 1, 1951 – Dec. 28, 2019
On the evening of December 28th, 2019, Shelley Gay Sharp passed away after a short battle with an extremely aggressive cancer. She was home and surrounded by family and friends. She was 68 years old.
Shelley was born November 1, 1951 in Helena Montana to Thomas and Roberta, their third daughter. Shelley was raised by her grandmother, Tracy, and enjoyed a childhood full of Girl Scouts, Jobs Daughters, animals, and going to church with her grandmother.
Shelley attended high school at Helena High where she was active in theater. During her freshman year Shelley met Udell, the love of her life, while ice skating. Udell was so stricken with Shelley that he followed her home and their relationship began to blossom.
Shelley graduated High School in 1969 and went on to Eastern Montana College, earning her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education in 1973. Shelley returned home to Helena where she and Udell were married months later.
A short time after her graduation Shelley was able to follow her passion when she was hired by Jim Darcy Elementary School. Shelley joyfully taught generations of second grade students during her 42 years of teaching there.
Shelley met many of her lifelong friends through her teaching career and enjoyed spending time with them. Shelley was blessed with the birth of her first child, Kadee, in 1984 followed by her second, Justin, the following year. Shelley continued her education earning her master’s degree from Lesley Collage, while teaching full time and raising two small children.
Even in retirement, Shelley filled her love for children and teaching through in Girl Scouts and tutoring until she became hospitalized due to her cancer. Shelley had an amazing skill at drawing children to her and making them want to be their best selves.
Shelley was a fervent believer and a member of Helena Valley Baptist Church. Shelley is survived by her husband, daughter, son, two grandchildren and sister. Shelley was preceded in death by her grandfathers, grandmothers, father, mother, stepfather, sister, brother-in-law, and great niece.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, January 3rd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4th in the gymnasium at Jim Darcy School, 990 Lincoln Road. The entrance for services will be at the front doors next to the flag pole. A graveside service will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A reception will follow the graveside service in the cafeteria at Jim Darcy School. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Shelley.
