Sharon Carol Sewell

She was known to strike up a conversation with anybody she met, anywhere, and people were drawn to her and the light of Jesus in her. She was strong and unwavering in her faith and this is something she shared with everyone who crossed her path. She loved spending many weeks each year in Helena, MT with brother Jack (Bonnie) and their family, as well as in Eagle River, AK with brother Philip (Merilyn) and their family. In the summers when she wasn't traveling she loved spending time with her family at her place at Sunrise Point Resort.