Sharon Anderson Pettit

April 23, 1937 - Feb. 13, 2021
Sharon (Shari) Anderson Pettit passed away on February 13, 2021 in Ann Arbor, MI. She was born April 23, 1937 in Los Angeles, CA to Kermit Anderson and Hazel Larson Anderson. The family moved to Helena, MT when Shari was 14.
Shari graduated from Helena High School in 1955 before setting sail for Europe where she spent several months traveling, exploring and enjoying local occasions, including the renowned Midsummer celebration in Sweden.
After returning stateside later that year, Shari entered the University of Montana where she studied Liberal Arts, joined Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, and met her future husband, Lawrence (Larry) Pettit. Shari completed her bachelor's degree in 1959 and entered New York University as a graduate student in Art History.
Shari later returned to Montana and began nursing school at Montana State University alongside her sister, Carol. Together, the sisters championed several clinical rotations before completing their bachelor's degrees in nursing in 1961. That same year, Shari and Larry were married at St. John's Lutheran Church in Helena before moving to St. Louis, MO where Larry began a graduate program at Washington University and Shari served as a public health nurse.
The couple ultimately returned to Montana following pursuits in Washington D.C.; the University of Wisconsin where, Shari and Larry welcomed the birth of their first two children, Jennifer (Jenny) and Matthew (Mac); and Penn State University, where they brought Allison (Hallie) and Edward (Ned) into the world. Shari ultimately earned a third bachelor's degree (Carroll College) and a master's degree (Montana State University) while advancing a long and accomplished career in healthcare, government, and academia, serving as Department Chair of Health Information Management at Carroll College, Supervisor of Handicapped Children's Services at Montana DPHHS, and numerous other posts that always centered on helping others. Shari was active in the Montana Nurses Association, American Health Information Management Association, Montana Public Health Association, and served on several community committees and boards of directors. Shari was a life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
Shari was preceded in death by her parents, Kermit Anderson and Hazel Larson Anderson, and her sister, Carol Judge. She is survived by her ex-husband, Dr. Lawrence Pettit; her children, Jennifer [Dr. Paul] Fossum, Matthew [Karen] Pettit, Allison Pettit, and Edward [Sandy] Pettit; her nephews, Thomas Judge and Patrick Judge; her grandchildren Sam Fossum, Leah Fossum, and Anna Pettit; her step-grandchildren Monica (Fife) Wigdahl, Ben Fife, Sarah Ruckdashel, Holly Ruckdashel, and Josh Ruckdashel; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Always modest and never self-promoting, Shari left instructions that her obituary be “all facts and no fluff.” Her family and friends all loved her for not only her broad achievements, but also for her humility and love for others.
Shari's family would like to thank Gilbert Residence staff, Arbor Hospice, and the doctors and nurses at Michigan Medicine for their exceptional care and support.
The family requests that those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation in Shari's name to one of her favorite charities: Lewis & Clark Humane Society, Helena Food Share, Lewis & Clark Library, and St. John's Lutheran Church.
No service is planned due to COVID-related restrictions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.