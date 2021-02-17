Sharon Anderson Pettit

April 23, 1937 - Feb. 13, 2021

Sharon (Shari) Anderson Pettit passed away on February 13, 2021 in Ann Arbor, MI. She was born April 23, 1937 in Los Angeles, CA to Kermit Anderson and Hazel Larson Anderson. The family moved to Helena, MT when Shari was 14.

Shari graduated from Helena High School in 1955 before setting sail for Europe where she spent several months traveling, exploring and enjoying local occasions, including the renowned Midsummer celebration in Sweden.

After returning stateside later that year, Shari entered the University of Montana where she studied Liberal Arts, joined Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, and met her future husband, Lawrence (Larry) Pettit. Shari completed her bachelor's degree in 1959 and entered New York University as a graduate student in Art History.

Shari later returned to Montana and began nursing school at Montana State University alongside her sister, Carol. Together, the sisters championed several clinical rotations before completing their bachelor's degrees in nursing in 1961. That same year, Shari and Larry were married at St. John's Lutheran Church in Helena before moving to St. Louis, MO where Larry began a graduate program at Washington University and Shari served as a public health nurse.