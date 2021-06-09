March 21, 1957 - May 31, 2021

Sharlene Ruth Schlieman, 64, passed away in her home on May 31, 2021. Sharlene was born in Sioux City, Iowa to William and Beulah (Thurlow) Boyle.

Sharlene worked at Hall Transit driving special needs children to school and worked at Mountain View Girls School. She worked and retired from the Department of Revenue.

She had many friends and family and loved spending time with them. She was a member of The Nazarene Church, and was involved in Multiple Sclerosis meetings. She was also a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.

Sharlene is survived by her husband Randy Schlieman, son Kyle (Heather) Robbins; sisters Cheryl Strom, Perham, MN and Shirley Ranes, Cascade, MT; brothers William Boyle, East Helena and Ronald Boyle, Helena, Larry O'Connell, Townsend and her ex-husband Leonard Bengstron, Helena, MT.

Also surviving her were her grandchildren Gaven, Meadow and Ethen. She was also survived by her special friends “The Golden Girls”. She was preceded in death by her son Brandon Robbins, her mom and dad William and Beulah Boyle, brother Gerald O'Connell, and sister Linda O'Connell.

A celebration of Sharlene's life is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Monday, June 14 at The Nazarene Church, 117 Valley Drive. Memorial can be made in Sharlene's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. To offer condolences or share a story of Sharlene please visit www.helenafunerals.com