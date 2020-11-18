On November 6, 2020, Sharla Jean Kuykendall, passed away suddenly at the age of 59 in Colorado Springs, Colorado surrounded by her sisters.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Big Sky Fellowship on Saturday, November 21, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sharla's honor to Big Sky Fellowship Missionary Fund, 7610 Roughsawn Dr, Helena, MT 59602.