Sharla Jean Kuykendall
Sharla Jean Kuykendall

On November 6, 2020, Sharla Jean Kuykendall, passed away suddenly at the age of 59 in Colorado Springs, Colorado surrounded by her sisters.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Big Sky Fellowship on Saturday, November 21, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sharla's honor to Big Sky Fellowship Missionary Fund, 7610 Roughsawn Dr, Helena, MT 59602.

