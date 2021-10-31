Shane A. Ortloff

March 26, 1987 - Oct. 14, 2021
Our Beloved son and brother Shane passed to the other worlds early Thursday morning, October 14, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He lived his life as he chose. Always had his own mind and the biggest heart imaginable. His love for our family and family pets was immense, especially Shadow his 20 year old cat. A Traveler at heart spent many summers with family and friends whether it be in Montana or Illinois. He had many friends especially James and Lexi whom he was quite close with.
He will be sorely missed by all. We Love You Shane Forever and ever wherever you may Travel....
A Service will be held for Shane on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Fort Harrison Chapel at 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Atomic Cafe , 1956 Mt Majo Street, Fort Harrison at 4:00 p.m.
