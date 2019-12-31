Serumgard, Paul N.

Jan. 13, 1959 – Dec. 4, 2019
Paul, age 60, was found passed away December 4th 2019, after a several year battle with Parkinson's disease that had rapidly progressed. He was born in San Francisco California January 13th 1959 to parents Siver and Madeleine Lea Serumgard both from Helena, MT. In 1964 Paul and siblings moved to Helena where the remainder of their childhood was spent growing up. He attended Bishop Gilmore Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Capital High School in 1977. During high school, Paul worked for GIS Motor Pool maintaining vehicles for the U.S. Government. Paul took on a summer job of maintaining bull pens during a couple Helena Stampede Rodeos. He often spoke of walking among the bulls in their pens, which required the bravest of heart. Following high school, Paul enlisted with the United States Air Force and became a platoon leader at the Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. After attending U.S.A.F. training for security, he became a Nuclear Missile Guard during the Cold War at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT. A highlight of Paul's military security career was serving as a guard during the Lake Placid Winter Olympics held in New York State in 1980. Following his Air Force career, Paul met his love Marci S. Curtis from Cleveland, Ohio. After moving to Cleveland, the two married on June 11th, 1989. While living in Cleveland, Paul earned his Certification in Massotherapy and was self employed many years in that field. Paul also worked for the Cleveland Police as a 911 Dispatch Officer.
Paul enjoyed typical Montana outdoor activities of hunting, fishing, hiking and downhill skiing. His favorite activity was riding his beloved Harley Davidson Sportster on long road trips. He earned a certificate in scuba diving while in Puerto Rico and enjoyed diving and snorkeling for tropical fish. Paul had chartered sailboats to the southern Caribbean where he witnessed first hand the pirate props hanging from rocks used during filming of "The Pirates of the Caribbean", which sparked his business idea of starting his own charter service. To accomplish that goal, he moved back to San Francisco to obtain a skipper's license and also purchased a 55 foot ocean worthy sailboat. When Paul moved back to Puerto Rico he sustained serious injuries in a motor vehicle accident, which ended his dream of sailboat captain. He returned to Helena where he helped care for his mother until her passing in 2012. In his last years, he adored his Jack Russel dog "Sassy", and the two were an inseparable team.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother Madeleine, brother Mark, and brother Guy Jette, and brother-in-law Kenneth Caldwell.
Paul is survived by his father Siver (Riitta) Serumgard, his daughter Mali Serumgard Clem, sister Mary Serumgard Caldwell, brother Vince (Michele) Serumgard, and by many wonderful nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many cousins.
A service with Military Honors is being planned at Forestvale Cemetery with date pending. Family and friends will be notified of service date.
Memorial donations can be made to (WWP) Veteran's "Wound Warrior Project", or to a Humane Society of your choice.
