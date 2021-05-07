Serrano, Kristi B.

On Friday, April 23 of 2021, a beautiful, loving soul, Kristi B. Serrano passed away at the young age of 48.

Kristi was born on the 15th of February, 1973 in Hayward, CA to Carl and Lynda Schwertfeger. Kristi graduated from Capital High School (Helena, MT) in 1991. During this time she was inducted to the National Honor Society, as well as lettered in two sports, basketball and volleyball. Following high school she joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea. This is where she met her husband of 26 years, Jose Serrano.

Kristi continued her education after the military earning a double Bachelor’s degree in English and History at the University of South Carolina. She was then accepted into the advanced degree programs and completed both her Master’s degree and Doctorate in Rhetoric and Women’s Studies at Texas Christian University. During her tenure Kristi served as an Associate Professor at Texas Christian University, Columbia College, the University of Texas Arlington and Middle Tennessee State University.