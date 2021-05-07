Serrano, Kristi B.

On Friday, April 23 of 2021, a beautiful, loving soul, Kristi B. Serrano passed away at the young age of 48.
Kristi was born on the 15th of February, 1973 in Hayward, CA to Carl and Lynda Schwertfeger. Kristi graduated from Capital High School (Helena, MT) in 1991. During this time she was inducted to the National Honor Society, as well as lettered in two sports, basketball and volleyball. Following high school she joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea. This is where she met her husband of 26 years, Jose Serrano.
Kristi continued her education after the military earning a double Bachelor’s degree in English and History at the University of South Carolina. She was then accepted into the advanced degree programs and completed both her Master’s degree and Doctorate in Rhetoric and Women’s Studies at Texas Christian University. During her tenure Kristi served as an Associate Professor at Texas Christian University, Columbia College, the University of Texas Arlington and Middle Tennessee State University.
Kristi loved to host parties, was an amazing cook, had a spirit of adventure with her passion for traveling and riding her own Harley Davidson motorcycle. She loved her family, including her dogs to whom she was devoted, and was especially proud of her son, Christofer, and his decision to serve in the U.S. Navy. She was known for a gorgeous smile and eyes that truly lit up when she saw you. She was compassionate and very sympathetic. With heartfelt caring she would do anything to support others, especially in their time of need.
Kristi was preceded in death by both her father, Carl, & mother, Lynda, Schwertfeger. She is survived by her husband, Jose Serrano, son Christofer, step-sons, Tony and Joey Serrano (Michaela) and three granddaughters, Julian, age 8, Viktoria, age 5, and Lorena age 2. She is also survived by her siblings, Sandi (Tony) Derrig, Sheri (Matt) Burney, Charlie (Tammy) Schwertfeger and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 1 at Lankford Funeral Home (Deland,FL). Those wishing to attend the viewing will be welcome from 2:00-3:00 pm with funeral services beginning at 3:00 pm. Kristi’s last wishes included burial at her beloved Flathead Lake which will take place at Lakeview Cemetery (Polson, MT) on Saturday, May 8 at 11:00 am.
