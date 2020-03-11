Senecal, Jeanne Ritchey

Nov. 10, 1958 – March 7, 2020

Jeanne Ritchey Senecal, age 61 of Avon, Montana, entered the gates of Heaven on Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Her battle with cancer lasted three years. She fought bravely each day, and was thankful for the moments God gave her to spend with her four beautiful grandchildren, children, and husband.

Jeanne was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, on November 10, 1958, to Bill and Arla Ritchey three minutes after her twin sister, Julie. In 1962, her family moved to Helena, Montana, where she graduated from Helena High School. On September 6, 1980, Jeanne married Dan Senecal of Avon. Dan and Jeanne ranched full time in Avon for 18 years. During this time they were blessed with two wonderful children: Cortney and Joshua. Dan and Jeanne raised their children to love God, work hard, and show kindness.

Dan and Jeanne built their dream home on Bluebird Hill outside of Avon after leaving the ranching business, and in 2000, they began a productive career in real estate. Their home was a safe-haven for many and Jeanne was known to show incredible hospitality to anyone who walked through her doors. Throughout their 40 years of marriage, Dan and Jeanne always worked side-by-side. Their strengths in different areas made them a successful and strong team in all their endeavors.

