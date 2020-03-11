Senecal, Jeanne Ritchey

Nov. 10, 1958 – March 7, 2020
Jeanne Ritchey Senecal, age 61 of Avon, Montana, entered the gates of Heaven on Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Her battle with cancer lasted three years. She fought bravely each day, and was thankful for the moments God gave her to spend with her four beautiful grandchildren, children, and husband.
Jeanne was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, on November 10, 1958, to Bill and Arla Ritchey three minutes after her twin sister, Julie. In 1962, her family moved to Helena, Montana, where she graduated from Helena High School. On September 6, 1980, Jeanne married Dan Senecal of Avon. Dan and Jeanne ranched full time in Avon for 18 years. During this time they were blessed with two wonderful children: Cortney and Joshua. Dan and Jeanne raised their children to love God, work hard, and show kindness.
Dan and Jeanne built their dream home on Bluebird Hill outside of Avon after leaving the ranching business, and in 2000, they began a productive career in real estate. Their home was a safe-haven for many and Jeanne was known to show incredible hospitality to anyone who walked through her doors. Throughout their 40 years of marriage, Dan and Jeanne always worked side-by-side. Their strengths in different areas made them a successful and strong team in all their endeavors.
During the last few years of life, Jeanne devoted as much time as possible to her family. She treasured her moments with her grandchildren and was honored to be the mother of her two children.
Jeanne’s strong faith, loving family, Big Sky Broker family, and supportive friends helped her through this difficult journey. Each day Jeanne prayed for healing, but through it all she praised God and trusted Him no matter what happened. Her friends will remember her for her grace, kindness, hospitality, and sweet spirit. She fought so courageously because she loved those around her so much.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her Father, Bill Ritchey, and Infant son, Zachery Senecal.
She is survived by her husband, Dan Senecal, of Avon; daughter, Cortney Senecal, grandchildren, Abigail (13) and Jonathan (10) of Helena; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Sarah Senecal, grandchildren, Tel (7) and Rylie (3) of Ronan; mother, Arla Ritchey, sister, Julie Bailey, brother, Rodney Ritchey, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, sister-in-laws, and brother-in-laws that dearly loved her.
Honorary pallbearers are Tel Senecal, Jonathan Charlton, Gabe Nistler, Ed Stephens, Tom Senecal, Austin Senecal, John Alfson, and Scott Bailey.
A memorial service honoring Jeanne’s life will be held March 14th at 11:00 am at Helena First Assembly of God, 2210 Dodge Street, Helena, MT, with a reception to follow. All friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to Options Clinic of Helena and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jeanne.
