Schutt, Betty Jeanne

With a heavy heart, we inform you that our Sister, Aunt and Friend has lost her long battle with kidney failure. With the loving assistance of friends and family, she fought on for many years with gratitude for all the assistance she received.

Betty Jeanne Schutt was born to Marvin and Eva Schutt, in San Francisco, California, on July 12,1946. Jeanne entered Montana for the first time in 1948, and toddled around her mother’s home town of Valier for a couple of years, before moving to Sunburst, where she completed her elementary education. Moving to Helena in 1960, Jeanne worked in the family bakery business, and made the early morning deliveries before school. She graduated from Helena High in 1964, and set her sights on the Big Apple, where she immersed herself in Artistic Design school. Although she treasured some fond memories of New York City, one year with the local residents and the big city life convinced her that she was more suited to Montana, where she resided for the rest of her life.