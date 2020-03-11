Schroth, Cherie L. Senecal

April 1, 1964 – March 6, 2020
It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of Cherie Senecal Schroth. She passed away March 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by her husband and children, after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Cherie was born on April 1, 1964 to John and Margaret Senecal. She was raised on the family ranch near Avon, MT. She attended grade school in Avon and graduated from Powell County High School in 1982.
Folllowing graduation, she attended the Helena Vo-Tech. Cherie worked in Helena for Galusha and Higgins, State Farm Insurance and Alta Gold.
It was at a Helmville Labor Day rodeo that Cherie met her future husband Randy Schroth. They were married in 1989 living in Helena and began their family which would consist of four sons. Randy worked for Dick Anderson Construction during which time their family spent three summers living in Glacier National Park. Randy and Cherie worked with a pack string of mules and horses packing supplies to the Sperry Chalet which was being remodeled. This proved to be a most memorable experience for their family.
In 1996, they moved to Buffalo Gap, South Dakota, back to the Schroth family ranch. Cherie loved the ranch life and working alongside her husband and four sons raising cattle and horses. She was the boys’ biggest fan as they participated in the sport of rodeo. She was always so proud of them. She worked as a meter reader for Black Hills Power and most recently a rural mail carrier until she was no longer able due to her illness.
Cherie is survived by her parents, John and Margaret Senecal; her brother Johnny Jay and wife Maria, her sister Jodi and husband Bruce Thomas; her husband Randy Schroth and sons Tyrel (Bobbie Scobee), twins-Dillon (Jana Tihista) and Travis (Chelsea Shearer) and Caleb (Libby Olson); and a granddaughter Jeysa. She is also survived by her father and mother-in-law Frank (Hap) and Loretta Schroth and sister-in-law Lori Shorb.
Her easy going, loving, caring nature made her a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. Cherie’s family was special to her including her nephews and niece and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A service will be held on Friday, March 13th at the Elliston gymnasium in Elliston, MT at 11 a.m. followed by her burial at the Elliston cemetery. Please join us for a luncheon at the Elliston Gymnasium following the burial.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Buffalo Gap, South Dakota at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 16 at the Buffalo Gap Auditorium. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Cherie.
