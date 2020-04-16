Schmit, John

July 10, 1938 – April 7, 2020
The world recently lost a most admirable man who lived a good, honest life. John Schmit died in Green Valley, Arizona on April 7, 2020 having fought long and bravely to stay with his beloved Kathe. A fiercely patriotic man, he was a hard worker all his life and loved by many for his unwavering wit, creative jokes and sayings. His grandchildren have many favorite “ Grampa John sayings”. John was a talented, inventive man who could fix anything. Generous of spirit and time, he was always there to offer support and was a willing participant in festivities with family and friends. He loved war documentaries and was a crossword fiend. A game of cards with John was competitive but filled with tales of the “Old Country”, friendly advice and laughter.
He was born on July 10, 1938 to Catherine and Lawrence Schmit in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the 6th of 8 children. He attended schools in St Cloud, graduating from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1956. John started his career as a newspaper printer in Little Falls, Minnesota in 1957. He moved to Great Falls, Montana in 1959 where he worked at the Great Falls Tribune for 11 years before moving to Helena, Montana, working at the Helena Independent Record for 14 years. He ended his printing career employed at Thurber Printing Co. in Helena.
John’s first marriage produced his two children, Rose and William. In 1978 he met the love of his life, and he and Kathe Ranger Ranf were united in marriage in 1980. They had 40 years of a wonderful, loving relationship together, traveling the world, golfing, fishing and sharing their lives and families. Their devotion to each other was an inspiration to all of us.
John is survived by his wife Kathe, daughter Rose (Chad) Weisel, son Bill (Rochelle) Schmit, sisters Cathy, Mary Joan and Barbara Marchwick, brothers Robert and Donald, step-daughter Christine (Paul) Sopko, step-son Timothy (Campbell) Ranf, grandchildren, Trina Weisel, Cody Weisel, Jacob Schmit, Gabi Schmit, Collin (Raja) Kelly, Lacey (Emily) Ranf, Alissa (Camilo) Ranf, Elliott Pryor, Sam (Alisa) Sopko, Andrew (Lisa) Sopko, and great granddaughter, Remie Sopko.
Though we miss him now and always, we are grateful that he is free now, looking down from heaven and telling us to smile and enjoy life. There will be a gathering of family and friends in Helena to celebrate his life at a later date. “I’m just a country boy from Topeka doin his best to get by; would I lie to you?!”
