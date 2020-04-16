Schmit, John

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 10, 1938 – April 7, 2020

The world recently lost a most admirable man who lived a good, honest life. John Schmit died in Green Valley, Arizona on April 7, 2020 having fought long and bravely to stay with his beloved Kathe. A fiercely patriotic man, he was a hard worker all his life and loved by many for his unwavering wit, creative jokes and sayings. His grandchildren have many favorite “ Grampa John sayings”. John was a talented, inventive man who could fix anything. Generous of spirit and time, he was always there to offer support and was a willing participant in festivities with family and friends. He loved war documentaries and was a crossword fiend. A game of cards with John was competitive but filled with tales of the “Old Country”, friendly advice and laughter.

He was born on July 10, 1938 to Catherine and Lawrence Schmit in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the 6th of 8 children. He attended schools in St Cloud, graduating from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1956. John started his career as a newspaper printer in Little Falls, Minnesota in 1957. He moved to Great Falls, Montana in 1959 where he worked at the Great Falls Tribune for 11 years before moving to Helena, Montana, working at the Helena Independent Record for 14 years. He ended his printing career employed at Thurber Printing Co. in Helena.