Schaef, Anne Wilson

Anne Wilson Schaef, 85, of Rogers, Arkansas and Boulder, Montana, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Anne was born on March 22, 1934 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas in the hospital, to Paul Ragsdale and Manilla Maude Longan.

Dr. Schaef was an internationally known author of 17 books including her New York Times bestseller, When Society Becomes an Addict. Her book Meditations for Women Who Do Too Much sold millions of copies around the world in many languages. She was a huge supporter of women, indigenous people and all creation.

She traveled extensively, teaching, speaking and touching many people and making a profound impact on millions of lives with her Living in Process work and sharing her Cherokee upbringing.

In 1989, she spearheaded a group to buy and restore the Boulder Hot Springs. Before she bought the historic site, she had been told to “bulldoze the old place” but she didn’t listen and successfully persevered for the next 30 years continually improving BHS and keeping it running. She attended Jefferson High School in Boulder and also lived in Great Falls.