Sandra “Sandie” Kay Brockbank, 75, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2021 at St Peter's Hospital in Helena with her family by her side.
Sandra was born in Elgin, ND on November 21, 1945 to Donald and Pearl McDowall. She was the 2nd child of 4 and spent her younger years in Mandan, ND. She was blessed with 2 boys, Ed Ereth in 1967 and Steve Ereth in 1972. Being a mom to her boys and watching them grow and have families of their own was her greatest joy.
Sandra moved to Helena, MT in 1980 from San Diego. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Carroll College while working at US West, where she also met the love of her life, Richard Brockbank. Sandra was determined to continue her education. She sold her house to fund her advanced education, left her dog and cat with her boyfriend Rich and moved to Cheney, WA where she proudly earned her Master of Social Work from Eastern Washington.
Rich jokes that it took him 6 years to convince Sandra to marry him. They finally tied the knot in 1991 at Flathead Lake. With the marriage, she became a stepmom. She loved Rich's kids deeply and treated them as if they were her own.
Sandra's passion in life was her grandkids. She loved nothing more than spending time with them. Their favorite activities were playing games, shopping, swapping books and getting manicures. Sandra went to all of her grandkids' performances and sporting events and was always the loudest one cheering in the stands. She would do “anything” that they asked her to and she was always available for a visit or a phone call.
Sandra always had a book that she was reading. She loved animals (especially her late dog Lucy), playing Mah Jongg with friends and cherished time with her prayer group. She was full of Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and always said she was not afraid to die because she knew she was headed to eternal life. She will be remembered for her inviting presence, a smile that could brighten anyone's day and a contagious laugh.
Sandra will be missed by her loving family which includes her husband of 30 years, Richard, her children – Ed (Trina) Ereth, Steve (Jamey) Ereth, Kevin (Brandi) Brockbank, Kim (Dan) Cronen, Cheri (Paul) Krebs
and her surviving siblings Rex (Joyce) McDowall and Lila (Dan) Steffes. Most of all Sandra's spirit will live on in her 11 grandchildren: Hilary, Keenan, Quincey, Seth, Claire, Eamonn, Pyper, Emiley, Eli, Maeve and Morgan. No one was ever loved more.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Pearl and Donald McDowall and her brother Gary McDowall.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the ICU at St Peter's hospital, especially nurse Aaron. He treated Sandra with the utmost care and compassion and was always available for our family.
Viewing will be at the Anderson Stevenson Wilke funeral home from 10-4 on Tuesday, May 18th. The service will be at Our Lady of the Valley, 1502 Shirley Road, at 11 am on Wednesday, May 19th. There will be a reception immediately following. A livestream option for the service is available by going to www.youtube.com and search for “Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Parish Helena, MT.”
In lieu of flowers, please honor Sandra's love of animals by sending donations to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Sandra.
