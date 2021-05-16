Sandra “Sandie” Kay Brockbank, 75, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2021 at St Peter's Hospital in Helena with her family by her side.

Sandra was born in Elgin, ND on November 21, 1945 to Donald and Pearl McDowall. She was the 2nd child of 4 and spent her younger years in Mandan, ND. She was blessed with 2 boys, Ed Ereth in 1967 and Steve Ereth in 1972. Being a mom to her boys and watching them grow and have families of their own was her greatest joy.

Sandra moved to Helena, MT in 1980 from San Diego. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Carroll College while working at US West, where she also met the love of her life, Richard Brockbank. Sandra was determined to continue her education. She sold her house to fund her advanced education, left her dog and cat with her boyfriend Rich and moved to Cheney, WA where she proudly earned her Master of Social Work from Eastern Washington.

Rich jokes that it took him 6 years to convince Sandra to marry him. They finally tied the knot in 1991 at Flathead Lake. With the marriage, she became a stepmom. She loved Rich's kids deeply and treated them as if they were her own.