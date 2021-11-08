August 14, 1959 - October 27, 2021

Sandra Louise Carroll passed away October 27, 2021 at St. Peter's Hospital due to a lung disease complicated by Covid. She assured her loved ones that she was grateful for the compassionate care she received during her long stay.

Those who knew her will remember her easy giggle and servant's heart, and her boundless devotion to her Lord, husband, friends and family. She was described by one of her sons as being the first to volunteer whenever someone asked for help, with an unparalleled level of attention and care put into each of her relationships. Her kindness and work ethic is something for which we should all strive.

Sandy was born early along with her twin brother Mike in Fruita, Colorado on August 14, 1959, starting out as a 2 pound bundle of joy. Moving to Montana in her childhood, she loved living in Big Sky country and got out camping, hunting and fishing as often as possible.

She was previously married to Steve Warn and raised two beloved children, Dillon and Drew. She was thrilled to welcome and spend grandma time with two special grandsons, Cassian and Malachi.

Sandy married Michael Carroll in 1993 and raised their son Sean, spending the rest of her days taking care of and adventuring with them both across Montana.

She was preceded in death by her father Ted Wing, stepfather Kennyth Erickson, and stepsisters Jane and Vickie. Survivors include her mother Mina Erickson, siblings Jim, Sue, Dan, Mike and David, step siblings Donna and Kennyth, and children Dillon (Elaine & Cassian), Drew (Allison & Malachi), and Sean (Sophie).

We will celebrate her life on Nov 13th 2021 at 2:00 PM at Bridge Assembly church located at 725 Granite Ave in Helena. The family has requested that you wear bright clothing as we joyously celebrate her life and entrance into heaven.