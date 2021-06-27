Sam Michael Warren Brass

The words that tend to come to mind when hearing Sam Brass are nice guy, easy going, great smile. Sam wasn't the most outspoken man, he left that to his fiery wife of 40 years. But he was a man that was always there to lend a helping hand, or a cold beer, to those that met his acquaintance. A hanky was always folded in his back pocket, awaiting those shedding a tear, or suffering from a sniffle. And a pocketknife tucked in his front pocket, ensured he was always prepared for “just in cases”. This tall, lanky, kind, generous man will be missed by many.

Sam was born in Helena, Montana, with the given name Michael. Being the eldest of five he had the pressure from his father to become “a man”, so he started working on his father's Poultry Farm in his youth. This engrained both a strong work ethic and a strong distaste for chicken. Michael's youth was also filled with summers of swimming from shore to shore on Seeley Lake at his grandma's Leisure Lodge, then later in his teens many adventures with fast cars that he “tinkered” on. His smile grew especially wide when telling the story of his most impressive escape. He drove one of his hotrods right up the Helena Capitol Building's steps, then hauled through the Gulch. With blue and red lights flashing in his rearview mirror, he dashed inconspicuously into a buddy's driveway, killing the engine just in time to see the cops roaring on by. After a few too many close calls, Michael enlisted in the National Guard. Bootcamp not only bulked him up physically, but also bulked up his confidence to marry his high school honey, Candy Savage,whom with he had two beautiful daughters, Dionne and Gail. Working for Ma Bell, climbing telephone poles provided the means to care for his young family. But as time, and age has a way of changing people's direction, Michael and Candy parted ways.