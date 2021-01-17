Sally Susan (French) Mastin, 89, earned her place in heaven in the early morning hours of January 3rd, surrounded by family. Sally passed quietly from cancer hastened by the effects of COVID-19.

Born in Portland, Ore. to Jack and Letha French, Sally grew up on the family ranch in Long Creek, Ore. Her ranch roots inspired and solidified her love of animals along with her unending desire for adventure and life-long learning. Sally often spoke of family trips to “the big city” of Portland and laughed, saying she had to choose between a movie or dinner of steamed clams – the clams usually won.

These early years of adventure and learning included summers of riding horses and helping with sheep in the mountains. Sally would never let on that she had allergies as that meant she might have to stay home. She loved her time on the ranch, but her parents intrinsically knew the value of education and sent her to a boarding school in Pendleton. While being away from home was difficult, this is where Sally met her lifelong friends and cemented her faith in God. These friendships persevered and were rekindled in her later years with annual trips to Pendleton, often with her adult children along to witness the sources of their mother's adventurous spirit and steadfast faith.