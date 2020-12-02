Sally (Sime) Bratlien

While Sally loved horses, she also had a love of art, music and reading. Her famed “Pepsi” cards were always a hit with her family and friends depicting her beloved Appaloosa, Pepsi, in various stages of fun and play. She also loved telling stories of playing the French horn and later playing her piano for her kids and teaching grandsons to play. As an avid reader, she also had several books she was reading at the same time and you could also count on there was horse and heroine involved in the plot. She always came to life when telling one of her stories that she penned, relaying something funny that the horses or dogs did that day or just having you over for a visit. She will be truly missed by her friends and family.