Sally Mae Goodwin passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at a Nursing Care Center in Lewiston, MT.
Sally was born on Aug. 10, 1929 to Willamette Tecumseh and Elsie Mae (Fletcher) Brannan in Emily, MN. She attended grade school in Emily, MN and graduated from high school in Crosby, MN.
Sally married Traverse Shea Crider. They lived in Emily, MN and later moved to Helena, MT. They later divorced. Sally married Ray W. Goodwin and they lived in Helena, MT, Emily MN, and Florence, AZ. After Ray’s death Sally moved to Franklin, NE.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers Melville, Russell and Silas, sister Anita Jones, and an infant daughter. She is survived by sister-in-law Marlene Brannan of Emily, MN; daughters Lila Pierson (David) of East Helena, MT and Marsha Crider of Helena, MT; grandchildren Kristi Schell (Jeff) of Billings, MT and Ryan Pierson of East Helena, MT; great-grandchildren Megan Schendel (Joe Vaden) of Billings, MT, James Schendel of Eugene, OR; and Lucas, Harper and Emmett Pierson of East Helena, MT; and great-great-grandchildren Benjamin and Josie Vaden of Billings, MT.
The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.
He makes me lie down in green pastures.
He leads me beside still waters.
He restores my soul.
He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake.
Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,
I will fear no evil, for you are with me;
your rod and your staff, they comfort me.
You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies;
you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life,
and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
Sally’s wishes were to be cremated. No funeral services are planned at this time. Her final resting place is the Pine Ridge Cemetery in Emily, MN.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home of Helena, MT and Koop Funeral Home of Crosby, MN are in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Sally.
