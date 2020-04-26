Sally Mae Goodwin

He restores my soul.

He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake.

Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,

I will fear no evil, for you are with me;

your rod and your staff, they comfort me.

You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies;

you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life,

and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever.

Sally’s wishes were to be cremated. No funeral services are planned at this time. Her final resting place is the Pine Ridge Cemetery in Emily, MN.

