Ryan Keene Burns

May 8, 2019 - Nov. 4, 2020

Ryan was the son of Kristal Leonard and Craig Burns, both of Townsend. He was their dream come true and rainbow baby. During his brief life here on Earth, Ryan loved to play with his big sisters and loved snuggles with his Mommy & Daddy. Once he learned how to walk, he followed his daddy around like a shadow. He loved Sesame Street and listening to music. Oh, and how he loved to dance!! He had the most beautiful smile and joyous laugh. He was endlessly curious and his light and energy filled his home. He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be incredibly missed forever.