Ruth H. Jones

March 22, 1936 – Oct. 20, 2021

Ruth was born in Helena, MT on March 22, 1936 to Ross and Alice Henry. She was the second child of a family of four children. Ruth attended school in Helena and graduated with the class of 1954. Ruth married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, William “Bill” H. Jones, on June 16, 1956. Upon Bill's graduation from MSU, they relocated to the Seattle area where he pursued a successful career with the Boeing Company. Ruth completed her college education at the University of Washington in 1972, obtaining a teaching certificate with a degree in psychology. In addition to her successful teaching career, Ruth volunteered her time teaching anger management skills to inmates at a correctional facility. Ruth was a devoted teacher who touched many lives, and she would often run into her former students who would thank her for the care and help that she had given them. In December of 2019, Ruth and Bill returned to live in their hometown of Helena, MT. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary, with many of their high school classmates in attendance.