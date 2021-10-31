Ruth H. Jones

March 22, 1936 – Oct. 20, 2021
During the evening of October 20, 2021, Ruth was surrounded by her family when she passed away at St. Peters Hospital. Ruth was 85 years old.
Ruth was born in Helena, MT on March 22, 1936 to Ross and Alice Henry. She was the second child of a family of four children. Ruth attended school in Helena and graduated with the class of 1954. Ruth married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, William “Bill” H. Jones, on June 16, 1956. Upon Bill's graduation from MSU, they relocated to the Seattle area where he pursued a successful career with the Boeing Company. Ruth completed her college education at the University of Washington in 1972, obtaining a teaching certificate with a degree in psychology. In addition to her successful teaching career, Ruth volunteered her time teaching anger management skills to inmates at a correctional facility. Ruth was a devoted teacher who touched many lives, and she would often run into her former students who would thank her for the care and help that she had given them. In December of 2019, Ruth and Bill returned to live in their hometown of Helena, MT. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary, with many of their high school classmates in attendance.
Ruth was very proud of her relationship with the love of her life, Bill Jones. It is important to note that Ruth knew she was blessed to have shared in this rare and special relationship. They met each other in elementary school, grew up together in old Helena, completed their schooling together, got married, had four children, traveled together, worked through their careers, and eventually retired together. This is when they decided to return to their roots and moved back to Helena. For all of us, watching Ruth and Bill take this journey together has been a blessing. This kind of love is rare, special, and lives on in her loved ones.
Ruth's gift of unconditional love was shared, not only with Bill, but on a daily basis with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends. She frequently studied those around her carefully, checking on their welfare, and she was prepared to act promptly in order to help. She was a caring and compassionate person and is loved by many people. So many of us have been blessed to have known her.
Ruth lived a life filled with passion and pride. She was extremely proud of her family and her extensive family heritage. She often passed on family history, and you could see her smile as she shared stories of loved ones and friends. She would especially beam when talking about her children and grandchildren. She just loved it when anyone asked about how they were doing.
Her passion for life was abundantly evident in her stories about her travels, her classroom teaching, her love of music, and lifelong playing of the violin. She just loved going to the beach and flying a kite. For many years she went snowmobiling high in the Cascade Mountains. She would tell fun stories of the RV resort and how they always looked forward to staying at the lake. She was a talented photographer and gardener. She loved just getting out there, meeting people, learning new things, and appreciating it all. She was fun to be around and often challenged you if you were not living life to its fullest.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Ross and Alice Henry, sister Ellen Garrity, and brother Thomas Henry.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Jones; sister Alice (David) Drewelow; her children Donald Jones (Alex), David Jones, Raymond Jones (Wavalie), and Judy Harum (Jeffrey); her grandchildren, Kedor Harum, Taylor Jones, Chisa Williams, and the twins Ashley Brahs and Raquel Moule, Zackary Jones, Jessica Jones, Neim Engel, and Travis Jones; her numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating Ruth's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 6th at Kent United Methodist Church, 11010 SE 248th St. Kent, WA 98030. A second memorial service will be held in Helena at 1:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 535 N. Ewing St. Helena, MT 59601 and internment at Forestvale Cemetery, 490 Forestvale Rd. Helena, Mt 59602 on November 13th.
Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ruth.
In Lieu of flowers please send memorial gifts to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, or a donor's choice.
