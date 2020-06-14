Rushford, Robert Louis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bob was born in Unionville, MT on April 24, 1937. He was the first child of Lorene Marie and Miller Louis Rushford.

Bob served one tour in the U.S. Army in Germany 1954.

In his younger days he enjoyed riding, breaking horses and boxing. He won both Bronco Riding Champion Belt and Golden Gloves.

Bob did construction most of his life. He owned Rushford Construction of Helena, MT. At one time he was President of the Painters Union.

Every morning he would have breakfast with a group of friends at The Early Bird Cafe. He enjoyed drawing, painting, building and working in his yard. He was an avid golfer and would golf at every opportunity.

Bob was preceded in death by father Miller Rushford, mother Lorene Nelson, sister Betty MacCary, brother Michael Rushford, and son Dennis Rushford.

Bob is survived by, brother Gary Rushford, sisters Bonnie Rushford, Candy Stout, Linda Hoppins. Children Betty Williams and Stacey Balwin, also four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Service to be held at VA Cemetery, Committal Shelter, Fort Harrison, MT on June 17, 2020 at 11 AM.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Rushford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.