Rung, Albert

Albert Rung passed after a short illness in the early morning hours of Feb. 29, 2020 just a few days before his 92 birthday.

Albert Rung was born in Helena on March 3, 1928. He was the 4th of 5 children’s of Frank and Catherine Rung.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marie (Hendrickson) and three brothers Edward, John, George and sister Mary (Reber).

He is survived by his three children, Randy, Ron and Cathy (Munn) and 2 grandchildren Lisa (Munn) and Lora (Bauserman). He also has 5 great grand children and 3 great great grand children.

He served in the US Army first as part of the occupying army in Japan just after the end of World War II and after leaving the army after 2 year of service he was recalled during the Korean War and served as second tour stationed in Fort Hood until being honorable discharged at the end of his second tour.

After serving his country he returned to Helena married Marie Hendrickson in 1953 and started his family. Albert was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed being in the great outdoors of Montana. He enjoyed showing the splendor of Montana to his children and took many trips to state and national parks with many weekend picnics. He was especially liked to visiting Yellowstone Park.