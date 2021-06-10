Royal Stapleton Magnus

Royal with two others founded El Cajon CASA, an organization dedicated to substance abuse prevention in the eastern suburb of San Diego called El Cajon. After raising their family, Royal and Marcia returned to beautiful Montana in 2015.

Royal was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Beatrice Magnus, father Edward Nels Magnus, brothers Elmer, Ed, and Don, and sister Lucille. He is survived by sisters Birdie and Vivian, children Greg, Zane, Jessica, son-in-law Rommel Yuan, and granddaughter Iris Yuan as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Among his lessons were a love of the water and any vessel that floats on it, especially ones that sail on it. All who knew him know to bring a life jacket when near the water, and to have a flashlight by every door of the house, and in one pocket at all times.

He will be remembered as a sailor, a pilot, a wrestler, a relentless joke teller, a friend to those needing a second chance, a lover of hospitality, and giver of a thousand life lessons that often mirrored Solomon's Proverbs.

“The single most important lesson I can teach you is that Jesus loves you and died for your sins. The second most important lesson is to learn how to clearly, calmly communicate with others in a respectful way.”