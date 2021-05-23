Royal Jay "Griz" Johnson

Royal was born May 21st, 1965 in Scobey MT, to Alfred Leroy Johnson and Nora (Carsen) Johnson, the youngest of 4 children. When he was 5 months old, his family moved to East Helena, where he attended grade school, and then Helena High School.

He worked various jobs delivering newspapers, babysitting, and as a meat-cutter at Albertsons and Buttrey. He then enlisted in the US Army in October of 1986, was stationed in Fort Bragg NC, and served in Honduras. He specialized as a light wheel vehicle mechanic. He married his childhood sweetheart Kerrie Ward in April of 1987, after completing basic training. They later divorced, but reunited some 20 years later, and have been together for the past 11 years.

After leaving the service, he returned to Helena and started work at Bob Wards. It was there he met Diana Chandler, and together they had Haley Chandler, born April 19, 1992.

It is no secret that Royal suffered from addiction for many years. He worked many jobs: washing cars, construction, concrete work, busboy, cook, just about anything to make a buck. His sobriety began in October 2002, early in his career at Murdoch's.