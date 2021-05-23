Royal Jay "Griz" Johnson

Royal was born May 21st, 1965 in Scobey MT, to Alfred Leroy Johnson and Nora (Carsen) Johnson, the youngest of 4 children. When he was 5 months old, his family moved to East Helena, where he attended grade school, and then Helena High School.
He worked various jobs delivering newspapers, babysitting, and as a meat-cutter at Albertsons and Buttrey. He then enlisted in the US Army in October of 1986, was stationed in Fort Bragg NC, and served in Honduras. He specialized as a light wheel vehicle mechanic. He married his childhood sweetheart Kerrie Ward in April of 1987, after completing basic training. They later divorced, but reunited some 20 years later, and have been together for the past 11 years.
After leaving the service, he returned to Helena and started work at Bob Wards. It was there he met Diana Chandler, and together they had Haley Chandler, born April 19, 1992.
It is no secret that Royal suffered from addiction for many years. He worked many jobs: washing cars, construction, concrete work, busboy, cook, just about anything to make a buck. His sobriety began in October 2002, early in his career at Murdoch's.
Surrounded by a supportive work family and customers who respected and depended on him, he thrived. He started working in the yard, then receiving, but his real calling was customer service. At the time of his death, he was the assistant manager. Whenever he answered the phone, his greeting was “This is Royal, how can I help?”. And then he truly did help. He was a mentor to his coworkers, and customers asked for him by name. He always had a willingness to educate, troubleshoot, special order, and research, all while sharing a good hunting or fishing story or a laugh. He was an incredibly hard worker, and always on the go. He just would not stop. His extensive Swingline stapler collection at work will be remembered.
Perhaps he felt he had some lost time to make up for. He immersed himself in his work. We called him a cat broker. He would frequently show photos of kittens or cats that needed good homes, and found places for them all. When he was not working, you could find him building Royal doghouses and cutting and selling wood for extra money, fishing for walleye, hunting shed antlers, mushrooms, deer, and elk, hiking, cooking on the grill, or woodworking. Of course, he was never far from a cold bottle of Mountain Dew. After applying for countless years, he had just recently drawn a highly coveted bull moose tag.
Royal possessed a quick wit, a quirky sense of humor, and an unmistakable chuckle. Though he appeared to be the combination of a Viking, Sasquatch, and a grizzly bear, his rough exterior camouflaged his sensitive nature, heart of gold and generous giving spirit.
He enjoyed (well mostly) parenting Kerrie's children, Ben and Britnee in Townsend, and was a solid figure in their lives. He taught them the importance of honesty, a good work ethic, and the fine art of hunting. He had recently purchased a new home, of which he was most proud.
He passed away near Ennis on May 15th, 2021, while hunting shed horns, from an apparent heart attack. He died doing the thing he loved, but left us much too soon.
Royal leaves behind the love of his life, Kerrie Rainey, her two children Benjamin (Misha) Ward (and daughter Kya) and Britnee Rainey; beloved cats Whizzy and Chester; daughter Haley (Dan) Taylor; grandchildren Dustin, Ethan, and Charley; his mother, Nora Johnson; sisters Rusty Johnson, Clarice Main, and Colette Johnson; his Murdoch's family and store cat Sassy; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless good friends.
He joins a happy hunting ground with his dad (don't worry, they are already fishing!), numerous aunts and uncles, and his cats Oscar and Cabo.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Toys for Tots or Lewis and Clark Humane Society. Even better, take a kid fishing or horn-hunting, plant a tree, and just get out there. Also, adopt a cat.
A celebration of life service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church at 1000 Helena Avenue, Tuesday, May 25th at 1:00 pm. In light of COVID, please consider wearing a mask in respect of others. And don't dress up, your everyday clothing is perfectly fine.
Rest in peace, Royal. You truly were “living the dream”. LYLT – Love you long time.
