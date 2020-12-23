April 6, 1929 - Dec. 15, 2020

Roy Paul Hockett passed away peacefully in his sleep during the early morning hours of December 15, 2020. Roy was born on the family farm north of Laredo, Montana on April 6, 1929 to parents George and Sophia Hockett.

After graduating from Havre High School in 1947 Roy served one year in the Army. He then joined the National Guard, returned to Montana, and enrolled in Northern Montana College where he met Mabel Flansaas. Two years later they were married and moved to Missoula, Montana where both Roy and Mabel received their bachelor's degrees.

After completing college Roy entered the U.S. Air Force. During Roy's twenty-year career as an Air Force pilot, he flew 10 different aircraft ranging in size from a Piper Cub to the C-141 Starlifter. While Roy enjoyed flying the C-141 most, it's notable that during the Cold War in the early-mid 1960's Roy was circling Greenland in a B-52 bomber loaded with thermonuclear bombs. We can all be thankful that Roy and his fellow crew members were never ordered to drop their payload.