A funeral liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at St. John Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will take place immediately following the service at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow the committal at Harvest Hills Golf Course, all in Fairfield. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Roy Meyer
