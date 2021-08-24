 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roy Meyer
0 comments

Roy Meyer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roy Meyer

Roy Meyer

A funeral liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at St. John Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will take place immediately following the service at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow the committal at Harvest Hills Golf Course, all in Fairfield. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News