February 22, 1924 - December 9, 2020

Roy Dee Meyer passed away on December 9, 2020, in Choteau MT.

Roy was born on February 22, 1924, in Choteau MT to A.L. Meyer, Sr. and Leah (Fulton) Meyer. He joined his older sister, Lorraine and brother, Al. His younger sister, Betty, was born in 1926. Roy attended school in Fairfield and was a member of the second class to graduate from Fairfield High School in 1941. During his senior year, he was elected as state FFA President and then appointed as a National Vice President of the FFA. Roy attended college at MSU in Bozeman and BYU. He returned home prior to graduation to join his father and brother on the family farm. Roy continued to farm for the next 50 years with his father, A.L. and his brother, Al. Roy also worked with the family establishing the Meyer Ditcher Company in 1940. The family manufactured irrigation ditchers and haying equipment.

In 1953, he was introduced to a young nurse, Marian Freel, RN from Wallace, ID. Following a year-long courtship, Roy and Marian were married at St. John's Catholic Church in Fairfield on April 24, 1954. In 1955, they had their first child, Keith, followed by Steve in 1956 and Joyce in 1959.