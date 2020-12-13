February 22, 1924 - December 9, 2020
Roy Dee Meyer passed away on December 9, 2020, in Choteau MT.
Roy was born on February 22, 1924, in Choteau MT to A.L. Meyer, Sr. and Leah (Fulton) Meyer. He joined his older sister, Lorraine and brother, Al. His younger sister, Betty, was born in 1926. Roy attended school in Fairfield and was a member of the second class to graduate from Fairfield High School in 1941. During his senior year, he was elected as state FFA President and then appointed as a National Vice President of the FFA. Roy attended college at MSU in Bozeman and BYU. He returned home prior to graduation to join his father and brother on the family farm. Roy continued to farm for the next 50 years with his father, A.L. and his brother, Al. Roy also worked with the family establishing the Meyer Ditcher Company in 1940. The family manufactured irrigation ditchers and haying equipment.
In 1953, he was introduced to a young nurse, Marian Freel, RN from Wallace, ID. Following a year-long courtship, Roy and Marian were married at St. John's Catholic Church in Fairfield on April 24, 1954. In 1955, they had their first child, Keith, followed by Steve in 1956 and Joyce in 1959.
Roy and his brother Al bought the family business in 1955 from their father. Roy and Al continued to farm and run the Meyer Ditcher Company. Integral to the farm were Al's sons Bill, Jim, and Bob Meyer. The five boys were always with Roy and Al in all of their endeavors. The Ditcher business was sold in 1980. Roy then established an insurance agency with National Farmers Insurance. Roy continued in the insurance business until his retirement.
Roy was active in the Fairfield community. He served on the Fairfield town council and Fairfield school board. He was an active member of the Fairfield Lions Club for over 50 years. Roy served on the Community Hall board and worked for establishment of the Fairfield swimming pool and tennis courts. He also served on the Teton Memorial Hospital Board and SBA Board in Helena. Roy was a member of St. John Catholic Church where he was a mentor to young men in the church. In addition, he donated multiple gallons of blood through the American Red Cross.
Roy was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan since 1934. Also in 1934, he had his first airplane ride, and flying became a passion. He belonged to the Fairfield flying club with 100 hours solo time as a student. He enjoyed playing cards, traveling, golf, flying, and his 10:00 a.m. coffee club. Roy especially enjoyed organizing an annual golf trip for friends to Whitefish. He was a huge Fairfield Eagle and MSU Bobcat fan.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marian; children, Keith (Katie) Meyer of Helena, MT, Steve (Paula) Meyer of Olympia, WA, and Joyce (Rich) Dombrouski of Missoula, MT; grandchildren, Marcus Meyer, Molly Meyer, Ali Kenny, Maggie Meyer, Patrick Meyer, Lauryn Sulley; one great-grandchild, Noelle Kenny; nephews, Jim Meyer and Bob Meyer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and nephew, Bill Meyer. Roy's most cherished role was being Papa to his six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Roy will be remembered for his great sense of humor, caring heart, cigar, hat, and smile.
Roy's family wants to thank all of the staff at Benefis Teton Medical Center for the care Roy received during his time there.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Fairfield Community Hall Fund, St. Johns Catholic Church, or the charity of your choice.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of life will be planned in 2021.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.