Rougle, Charles "Charlie" Phillip

In 1985, Charles accepted a position as a professor of Russian language and literature in the Department of Slavic Languages at the State University of New York, Albany. Here, he taught courses on the theory and practice of translation in the newly-established post-M.A. program “Certificate of Advanced Study in Russian Translation,” as well as various M.A.- and B.A.-level courses. For many years he served as director of undergraduate studies in the Slavic Department (later reorganized as a Russian program), and ran the Russian University in the High School program, which helped support the teaching of the Russian language in schools in the Capital District and beyond. His university service included such challenging stints as chair of the combined Department of Germanic and Slavic Languages and Literatures, interim chair of the Department of Hispanic and Italian Studies, and also chair of the newly formed Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures. His contributions were recognized with a University at Albany Excellence in Academic Service Award in 2001–2002. Awarded a Fulbright Teaching Fellowship, he spent the 2005–2006 academic year in Moscow, where he served as academic co-director of the Center on Russia and the United States at Moscow University. After nearly thirty years at the University at Albany, Charles retired in 2012.