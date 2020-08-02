Rosie Kroll

She will be remembered by those who knew her or whoever was lucky enough to cross her path as someone who would help you anyway possible, give advice when asked or teach you things you would need later in life. She was the type of mother who if you gave her a big cardboard box, she would find a way to make it into a home. She was not only very smart but had a memory that was amazing. She will be missed by so many people for years to come especially her family who loved her and admired her for who she was.