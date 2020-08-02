On July 26, 2020 we lost a wonderful mother and friend, Rosie Kroll, age 90. She was born in 1930 in Andes MT to Harry and Elizabeth Friberg. Rosie has 3 siblings, Marjory, Johnny, and Harry. She attended schools in New Deal, Glasgow and graduated from Cascade.
Rosie married John Kroll on June 15, 1949 in Helena. They called Helena and Ulm MT home.
She worked various jobs and retired from Rocky Mountain Development Council and volunteered at different program through-out the years.
Rosie loved playing the piano, accordion and various other instruments.
She left behind four children, daughter Beth Lindsay, son Martin (Audrey) Kroll, son Ernie Kroll, and daughter Kathy (Ron) Stacey. And grandkids, Anette (Lloyd) Brewer, Joann (Steve) Wiggins, Janetta (Mike) Wiggins, Steven (Rhiannon) Lindsay, Dillon Kroll, Cheyenne Kroll, Tina (Seth) Hanley, Jennifer (Jason) Miller, Jeff (Anna) Stacey, Jessica Stacey and brother in law, Bobby Hicks. Rosie has 14 great-grand kids and 5 and ½ half great-great grandkids and many nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered by those who knew her or whoever was lucky enough to cross her path as someone who would help you anyway possible, give advice when asked or teach you things you would need later in life. She was the type of mother who if you gave her a big cardboard box, she would find a way to make it into a home. She was not only very smart but had a memory that was amazing. She will be missed by so many people for years to come especially her family who loved her and admired her for who she was.
Rosie was preceded in death by her mom and dad, her husband, her sister and brothers, and son-law Steven Lindsay.
Keep all the memories of her and use them in your life.
A reception is planned for family and friends for some time next year. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Rosie.
WE LOVE YOU MOM!
