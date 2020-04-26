× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rose Baum, 103, passed away on April 16, 2020 to be with her beloved husband. She was at her home near Winston surrounded by her loving sons.

She was born December 31, 1916 in Helena to John and Ella (Geary) Bryson. Rose was the 4th child of 8. She went to grade school at Spokane Creek and graduated from Helena High in 1935. After graduation she worked for Singer sewing machine company as a bookkeeper.

On June 26th 1937 Rose married the love of her life Bud Baum, they lived on the ranch until 1954 when they moved to Helena. Starting in 1956 she was very involved with the family business of Bryson & Baum Construction. While living in Helena she worked for the Algeria Shrine office.

In 1972 they bought the original Myles ranch and built their forever home in 1978, where they worked the ranch side by side for the rest of their lives. Mom enjoyed all aspects of the ranch life; cooking, she did the baling, helped feed the cows, always went along with Bud to fix fence and had a huge garden. Her door was always open for a visit with a fresh cup of coffee and home baked goodies. She also enjoyed watching her four-legged friends; elk on the mountains, bunnies in her flower beds and she even chased a bear off the patio with her dishtowel.