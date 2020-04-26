Rose Baum, 103, passed away on April 16, 2020 to be with her beloved husband. She was at her home near Winston surrounded by her loving sons.
She was born December 31, 1916 in Helena to John and Ella (Geary) Bryson. Rose was the 4th child of 8. She went to grade school at Spokane Creek and graduated from Helena High in 1935. After graduation she worked for Singer sewing machine company as a bookkeeper.
On June 26th 1937 Rose married the love of her life Bud Baum, they lived on the ranch until 1954 when they moved to Helena. Starting in 1956 she was very involved with the family business of Bryson & Baum Construction. While living in Helena she worked for the Algeria Shrine office.
In 1972 they bought the original Myles ranch and built their forever home in 1978, where they worked the ranch side by side for the rest of their lives. Mom enjoyed all aspects of the ranch life; cooking, she did the baling, helped feed the cows, always went along with Bud to fix fence and had a huge garden. Her door was always open for a visit with a fresh cup of coffee and home baked goodies. She also enjoyed watching her four-legged friends; elk on the mountains, bunnies in her flower beds and she even chased a bear off the patio with her dishtowel.
Her greatest passion was her family. Family gatherings were always an important part of mom’s life. She loved her mountain picnics, community dances, a good card game and a few good trips. She was a long-time member of the Broadwater County Cow Belles and always enjoyed helping with the rodeo BBQ.
Rose is survived by her sister, Hazel Trawick of Bozeman; three sons, Ed (Loyce), Dave (Barb), Dan (Ramona) all of the Helena area. Five Granddaughters who were always very important to her; Heidi (Mick), Renee’ (David), Monica (Jim), Kim (Tim), Kay and 2 grandsons by marriage, Kerwin (Shirley) and Eric (Debra). Rose was blessed with 10 great grandkids and 16 great great grandkids and too many nieces, nephews and cousins to count.
Rose was preceded in death by her loving husband Bud; sisters Lillian Myles and Helen Hodgson and her brothers Earl, Gary, Roy and Harry Bryson.
We would like to give a special thanks to Janine Haines for allowing Rose to enjoy the comforts of her own home the last 3 years of her life. Also special thanks to Compassus Hospice for helping us care for mom.
Rosie’s sweet and loving spirit will be missed but not forgotten. A cremation has taken place with a celebration of her life to be held at a later date. To offer condolences to Rose’s family or share a memory, please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com.
