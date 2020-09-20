Rosamond Dana Putsch

She made friends across the globe, traveling to Italy, Norway, Ireland, UK, France, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, China, Laos, Mexico, even exploring villages up the Amazon and pyramids in Egypt while in her 70s.

As a tireless volunteer, whether on school boards, in support of arts, museums or fundraisers – she gave selflessly to improve the lives of those around her and help the causes she believed in.Mere words cannot encompass Poo's force of life nor depth of impact on the lives she influenced over her lifetime. Poo created a life lived in service to others and always with an artist's eye towards the beauty around her.

Most of all, she was a devoted wife and life partner of 60 years to Bob Putsch; an amazing mother to her 5 children, Jeff, Alison, Jon, Molly and David; an adoring grandmother to her 9 grandchildren, Daria, Cassie, Kristin, Cobey, Derek, Lydia, Kai, Jameson and Louis; loving sister to David T. Dana; surrogate mother to many she took under her wing; and steadfast and true friend to the countless others who came into her life. Poo is survived by these family members and numerous cousins.

She was a true force of nature and will be greatly missed. Her spirit lives on in our hearts and in her art. We are all better for having had her in our lives.