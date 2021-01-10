Rosalie Lynn Piper

Our world lost an incredibly special woman on Monday December 7th, 2020, when Rose passed away, from a short battle with Breast Cancer. Her family was by her side. She was 61. Rose was born July 20th, 1959 in Pontiac, Michigan. She was the youngest of 6 Kids. As a Child and Teenager, she was a very Independent, free spirited, Vivacious girl, and had a Stubborn streak a mile long. She gave her father and older siblings a run for their money.
At the age of 26, she met and married the true love of her life and together in 1987, they decided to move to Helena, Montana and start a new Adventure. Over the years she worked and raised her family. She was always willing to try new things and see new places in the state she now called Home. Along the way she met so many amazing people, most of whom became amazingly great friends for the better part of 30 years. If you met her once or knew her well, you never forgot Rose. She was just that kind of person.
In her spare time, she liked to spend time with her family and friends. She loved going camping and fishing in the Summer. She was also a very crafty imaginative person, so in the winter months she would have project after project going on and still have more ideas for more projects.
In the last 12 years, she started working with the elderly and found her real passion. She started out cleaning for them and quickly moved up to working and doing activities with Alzheimer patients. She had such a big loving heart and cared so much for her residents. She loved them all as if they were her own family. A few years ago, she took a chance on herself and took a New Job as Activity's Director for Cooney Rehab Facility. She had found her true calling. Rose had found the job of her dreams, which brought her as much joy and fullness as she brought to all of the residents who lived there. She was instrumental in helping the residents and their family's stay in contact through the Pandemic. Always helping each of them in whatever way she could, keeping them busy during such an uncertain and scary time. Happily, all with a smile on her face and usually a joke or two to follow.
Rose is proceeded in death by both her parents, Robert “Bob” T. Cox Sr., and Esther Filby. Both brothers, Bob Cox Jr., and Ron Cox.
She is survived by her devoted and loving Husband of 34 years, Scott L. Piper, her only Daughter Catrina (Damian) Russell. Grandson's, Tilar Reed, Joshua Piper-Russell, Hunter Russell, and her only Granddaughter Gabriella “Ella” Russell. Her Stepson Scott Piper Jr., and Stepdaughter Melissa Piper. She is also survived by her 3 Sisters, Ann (Tim) Jordon, Jane Berendt, and Beck (Mike) Wainwright. Also, In-Laws Jeff and Audrey Piper. Numerous Niece's and Great Nieces, as well as Nephews and Great nephews.
Cremation has already taken place. Rose's Facebook Page will remain open and A Celebration of her life will be held on June 11th thru June 13th at White Sandy BLM Camp Ground on Hauser Lake. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Rose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.