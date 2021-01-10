Rosalie Lynn Piper

Our world lost an incredibly special woman on Monday December 7th, 2020, when Rose passed away, from a short battle with Breast Cancer. Her family was by her side. She was 61. Rose was born July 20th, 1959 in Pontiac, Michigan. She was the youngest of 6 Kids. As a Child and Teenager, she was a very Independent, free spirited, Vivacious girl, and had a Stubborn streak a mile long. She gave her father and older siblings a run for their money.

At the age of 26, she met and married the true love of her life and together in 1987, they decided to move to Helena, Montana and start a new Adventure. Over the years she worked and raised her family. She was always willing to try new things and see new places in the state she now called Home. Along the way she met so many amazing people, most of whom became amazingly great friends for the better part of 30 years. If you met her once or knew her well, you never forgot Rose. She was just that kind of person.

In her spare time, she liked to spend time with her family and friends. She loved going camping and fishing in the Summer. She was also a very crafty imaginative person, so in the winter months she would have project after project going on and still have more ideas for more projects.