Ronald N. Johnson, 78, passed away in his Helena home on December 21, 2020.

Ron was born on August 9, 1942 to Clarence and Marion Johnson in Seattle, Washington. He grew up in Montana with a love of the outdoors, adventure, and hard work. He joined the Army National Guard as soon as he was old enough and then enlisted in the Navy and served for five years during the Vietnam era. After a break in service, Ron continued to serve in the Army National Guard until he retired in 2001 at the rank of Sergeant First Class after more than 31 years of military service. He also worked on the railroad, in construction, and as a technician in the Civil Service at Fort Harrison until he retired in 2001. After retirement, Ron spent a lot of time snowmobiling, four wheeling, and clearing trails.

When he was not working or spending time with his children, you would likely find Ron hunting, fishing, camping, or exploring the mountains he loved. It was also common to see him around town in any one of his favorite watering holes enjoying the company of the vast number of friends of all ages he had throughout the valley. Anyone that knew him knows that he was loyal, strong, patriotic, rugged, and always had a wise quip to lend in any situation.