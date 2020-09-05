Ronald Miehle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronald "Dan" Miehle, aka "Danno," peacefully passed away on the morning of August 26, 2020, at his home in Great Falls, MT at the age of 72. Dan fought several major health issues over the last few years, but he always remained positive with a smile for everyone.

Dan was born May 3, 1948, in Helena, MT. He attended elementary school in East Helena and graduated from Helena Senior High School in 1966. He attended Montana State University in Bozeman, graduating with a bachelor's degree. Dan held various managerial positions at Wal-Mart, Cenex, and Halliburton. Most recently, he served as a Direct Support Professional for Quality Life Concepts, retiring in 2012.

Dan was an enthusiastic and devoted genealogist. He spent years researching and successfully documenting the family history back hundreds of years. Dan served on the Board of Directors with the Helena Walk to Emmaus. He actively participated with church and community events for most of his life. During the last few years of his life, Dan loved spending time with his devoted friends, Corky Allen, Doug and Tami McElroy, and many others.

Dan is survived by cousins, Joan Weed of Plano, TX, and Bob and Beverly Knudson of Helena. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and June (Knudson) Miehle; sister, Ginger Inez Miehle; grandparents; and aunts and uncles.

A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the East Helena Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.