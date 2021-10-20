Jan. 11, 1947 - Oct. 8, 2021
Ronald Lynn Burnett passed to eternal life on October 8, 2021 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Ron died suddenly and unexpectedly while his wife and he were visiting their granddaughter at Chaminade University.
He was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Richard and Marie (Kastl) Burnett on January 11, 1947. He went to Immaculate Conception Church School until 8th grade, attended South High 3 years, and graduated from Westside High School in 1965 in Omaha, Nebraska.
He entered the Navy after graduation. He served in the Vietnam War on an ammunition ship off the coast of Vietnam. He always cherished his military service, especially his time in the Philippines. He was honorably discharged in 1968, but continued in the Navy Reserves and later served in the National Guard in Montana and Texas. Ron retired from the military after 40 years of service.
He attended the University of Idaho where he met the love of his life, Velma, and married her in 1971. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska and a Master's of Education from the University of Montana. Educating one's mind is something Ron influenced his children and grandchildren to always seek.
He got his first and longest science teaching job at Hellgate High School in Missoula, MT. He loved teaching. Ron would be so proud even in recent years when former students would recognize him and remember something he had taught. Those memories were his reward. He finished his 35 years of teaching at Churchill High School in San Antonio, Texas where he taught for 7 years. He left teaching to go back to Montana to be near his grandchildren in Helena. He then was hired by the Catholic Diocese of Helena to be caretaker for Legendary Lodge, a Catholic camp for children. He said he enjoyed working there because he could see the results of his work and he was working for God. Of course, he did that in his teaching but seeing the results were not always evident.
Ron and Velma had two children who he was devoted to. Family was everything to him. Velma and Ron were best friends and liked to do many things together. They ultimately enjoyed being with their grandchildren: listening to their stories, playing Clash of Clans, going to their sport events, and helping them grow up. Family and friends know Ron to be the fixer of all things. He loved to spend time by the water and fishing was a passion of his since he was a little boy.
Ron was a faithful Catholic Christian and attended St. Cyril and Methodius Church in East Helena.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Velma (Helena), his son Rian and wife Cristina Burnett (Lima, Peru) and their three children: Micaela, Nicholas, and Martin, and by his daughter Vashti and husband Doug Teders (Helena), and their three children: Noel, Dutch, and Vienna. Also, by his sister Carole of Omaha, Neb. His niece Lori and husband Cory Reed and son Adam, nephew Daniel and wife Jill Wilson and their sons Kyler and Keaton, and nephew David and wife Deana Wilson and daughter Taylor Mae.
He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Marie Burnett and his grandparents Edith Swartz and Stanley Kastl.
Ron was a lover, giver, and forgiver. He never held anything against anyone. He influenced many by his example.
The Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. with a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25th at SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in East Helena. A luncheon will follow the Mass at the church. Burial with military honors will follow the luncheon at 3 p.m. at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Memorials can be made in Ron's name to Legendary Lodge, Diocese of Helena, 515 N. Ewing St., Helena, Mt. 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family, share a memory of Ron or to stream the service.
