Jan. 11, 1947 - Oct. 8, 2021

Ronald Lynn Burnett passed to eternal life on October 8, 2021 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Ron died suddenly and unexpectedly while his wife and he were visiting their granddaughter at Chaminade University.

He was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Richard and Marie (Kastl) Burnett on January 11, 1947. He went to Immaculate Conception Church School until 8th grade, attended South High 3 years, and graduated from Westside High School in 1965 in Omaha, Nebraska.

He entered the Navy after graduation. He served in the Vietnam War on an ammunition ship off the coast of Vietnam. He always cherished his military service, especially his time in the Philippines. He was honorably discharged in 1968, but continued in the Navy Reserves and later served in the National Guard in Montana and Texas. Ron retired from the military after 40 years of service.

He attended the University of Idaho where he met the love of his life, Velma, and married her in 1971. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska and a Master's of Education from the University of Montana. Educating one's mind is something Ron influenced his children and grandchildren to always seek.