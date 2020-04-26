Ronal J. (Ron) Munger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ronald J. (Ron) Munger, age 85, died in American Fork, Utah on April 19, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. His wife, Laura, of 63 years died 3 days later from the same virus.

Ron was born in Helena on July 3, 1934 to Joseph M. and Harriet (Rice) Munger. He attended Helena schools and graduated from Helena High School in 1952 where he excelled in all varsity sports.

He attended MSU (now UM) for two years in Missoula. He enlisted in the Army in 1955, and following two years of service, finished his education at Eastern Montana College (now MSU-Billings). He was an independent insurance agent in Montana and Utah. Later he worked as an advertising agent in Utah.

Ron is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Dave) Holland of Billings; son Todd (Julie) Munger of Lehi, Utah; daughter Tonya (Troy) Alvey, of Cedar Hills, Utah; and brother, Rich (Bette) Munger of Montana City and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Tom. A graveside service for Ron and Laura has taken place in Utah, with a memorial planned for a later date.

