Romasko, Hazel M.

Hazel Marie Swayze Romasko was born in Mason City, Nebraska, on March 19, 1923, the 6th child of nine to Alvin and Sarah Swayze. She along with four sisters and four brothers were schooled around the town of Seneca, Nebraska. Hazel’s father worked for the railroad repairing rail lines, which kept the family moving chasing work. The times were difficult, making it hard to keep food on the table and maintain a home. When there wasn’t work with the railroad, they would bounce around the farms in the area doing what they could to stay alive. “Those were the times.”

In Helena, Hazel met Harry Romasko, who she described as “The most handsome man she had ever seen”. She and Harry were married July 21, 1946. Together, she and Harry built their own home. Both were very dedicated hard workers determined to succeed. They were very proud of the fact that they always paid their bills on time and kept great food on the table. At the dinner table we as kids, were asked if we wanted a portion of a certain food. If we said, “No” we got it anyway. She said we had the chance to say “Yes”. She had a clever way of having us share a treat, a way that has been passed on to this day. When we divided a treat to share, one person would cut, the other had first choice as to which one they wanted.