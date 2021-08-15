 Skip to main content
Roger H. Bosse
Roger H. Bosse

Jan. 10, 1942 - July 28, 2021

Roger H. Bosse was born on January 10, 1942 to Charles and Dorothy Bosse. He died in Gloucester, Virginia on July 28, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Suzanne H. Bosse, son, Eric Edward Bosse, and his daughters, Andrea Bosse Best and her husband Ronald Best, and Jessica Bosse, and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Shayna Bosse. His passions included animals, reading, music, and politics. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Riverside Cancer Center % Jennifer Franks 7544 Medical Drive Gloucester, VA 23061. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.

