Roger Edwin Lloyd passed away peacefully at his home in Helena with his wife Miho and son Tyrus by his side.
He grew up on a small ranch south of Helena, and spent many hours caring for the ranch and land, eventually earning his bachelor's degree in agriculture production from Montana State University.
Leaving the comfort of his first Montana State government job, he went to live in Japan to learn the modern martial art of Aikido, as well as the more classical Japanese martial art of Shinto Muso Ryu (SMR). It was there he met his future wife of 36 years, Miho. He loved Japan's martial arts history, and continued to train in the two arts after returning to the States, eventually earning his 3rd dan blackbelt in Aikido and the Go-Mokuroku license in SMR.
Roger then earned his master's degree in applied economics at MSU, where he won the 1986 most outstanding thesis award from the National American Agricultural Economics Association. He became a senior fiscal analyst for the Montana State Legislative Branch office, while maintaining a keen interest in astronomy and physics. Roger was also an aspiring magician, and performed slight-of-hand tricks to the delight of his audience, especially his children.
A love of hunting and guns led to an interest in helping to educate young people by teaching hunter education classes for over 40 years, something both his father and daughter also did. He was recognized many times over the years for his dedication and professionalism. Roger was quiet, kind, humorous, and a loving husband and father to his two children.
Roger is predeceased by his parents Audrey and F.R. Lloyd, and survived by his wife Miho, children Tyrus and Isha, and sisters Kathy and Barbara.
