Roger Duane Duel

Dec. 3, 1949 - Sept. 29, 2020
Roger grew up in East Helena, Montana surrounded by his family. He joined the United States Marine Corps after high school and served honorably during the Vietnam war. Roger married Cynthia Davila in 1971 and they had two daughters, Sharmian and Courtney. Roger worked for IBM for 28 years before retiring in Phoenix. Roger was a beloved member of his family and could be found fixing things, helping others and serving his community. Roger is survived by his brother Dave, his daughters, Sharmian and Courtney, and his grandchildren, Kellyanne, Carson and Isabella. Services will be held Thursday, November 12th at 10:00am at the Ft. Harrison Montana State Veteran's Cemetery. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to either the Wounded Warrior Project or the Veteran's of Foreign Wars.
