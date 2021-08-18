June 17, 1947 - Aug. 8, 2021

Roger Alan Redlin passed away after 12 years of suffering from Alzheimer's on August 8, 2021, in Mesa Arizona. He came into this world on June 17, 1947 in Milbank, South Dakota, the son of Melvin Redlin and Audrey (Lobben) Redlin. He lived on the family farm in South Dakota until the family moved to Helena, Montana in 1954.

Roger graduated from Helena High School in 1967 and joined the Army National Guard in 1968 and served for five years. He then worked for the Montana State Fish and Game and later joined his Dad as an electrician. He loved working on cars and drag racing. In his younger years you could find him at drag strips around Montana racing his 1956 Chevy!

Roger met the love of his life Cathy Lervick in Helena and they were married on August 15, 1970 and enjoyed over 50 years together. Their marriage was blessed with the birth of their son Brent on January 26, 1972. The family moved to Denver in 1982. Roger continued to work as an electrician until his retirement in 2006. They then moved to Mesa, Arizona where he made new friends and became an avid golfer.