Roger Alan Johns made his final journey home on April 3rd, 2021 due to complications with his heart. Roger was born May 4th, 1952 in Whitehall, MT to Hal Johns & Gertrude Johns.

After graduating high school Roger took two years of college before moving to Helena, MT to pursue his trade as a carpenter. In Helena, Roger met his wife, Dawn Gilbreath and they welcomed a son, Jorey Johns, into the world. They remained in Helena and raised their son. Roger & Dawn later divorced but remained close friends.

Roger remained in Helena and was enjoying retirement at the time of his passing. Friends and family remember Roger for his big heart, wise counsel, and his love for his pets (Sadie & Satin), gardening and woodwork.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Hal. He is survived by his son, sister Karen and his nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at his favorite watering hole, the Motherlode April 18th at 2pm.

“The journey doesn’t end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take.”

-JRR Tolkien

Family condolences or a personal comment to or about Roger can be made at aswfuneralhome.com.