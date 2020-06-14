× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rodney Lee Kirschman was born to Emma and Jacob Kirschman on June 6th 1946. He died in Helena surrounded by his family on June 11, 2020 at age 74.

Upon graduating college with an Engineering degree he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He became a parachutist and was sent to Vietnam. After Vietnam he also served in Desert Shield/ Desert Storm. Throughout his military career he went from an E1 to E9, which is Command Sergeant Major, the highest position that could be achieved.

Along the way he received many awards and certificates including the Bronze Star. He was extremely honored to be able to serve our country, serving over 25 years.

Rod will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, friend and Godly man. He will be extremely missed, until we see him again.

The service will be held at Canyon Ferry Road Baptist Church (CFRBC) on June 18, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Face masks are welcome but not required.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CFRBC 3384 Canyon Ferry Rd., East Helena MT 59635.