Rodney D. Vollertson

Rodney D Vollertsen of Helena and Brockton, MT passed away July 9, 2021 at St. Peter's Hospital from complications of Crohns Disease and Renal Failure.
Rod is survived by his wife of 56 years, Synthia, and his children: Troy, wife Angela, Nathan, Erin and two Golden Retrievers and Rishay Watson, husband Rick, Sierre, Kendall and two Boxer dogs. His parents predeceased him. Also surviving are his brothers Tom of AZ and John and sisters-in-laws Dara and Sandy and their families.
One of Rod's mottos was "you only get out of it what you put into it". He put everything into being a committed husband, father, grandfather and friend and lived every single day with passion and perseverance. In return he was a successful farmer and was surrounded by people who genuinely loved him. He loved the land and the critters who lived on it and respected the soil and water. We will greatly miss him!
At his request there will be no services.
