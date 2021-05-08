 Skip to main content
Rod Richardson, 74, of Helena, Montana, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Fort Harrison Veteran's Hospital.

A memorial service celebrating Rod's life and military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on May 10th, 2021, at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison.

To view the full length obituary and share remembrances, visit www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

